South Africa urges African collective action on critical minerals

African countries should coordinate mining policies to avoid the continent becoming trapped in a cycle of low-value extraction, South Africa’s mining minister said.

Gwede Mantashe, speaking at a mining event on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, said regional governments and African institutions should work together on exploration, pricing, and processing, rather than each state negotiating alone with multinational companies and weakening the continent’s collective bargaining power. He said South Africa, with its deep mining ecosystem and large domestic market, is “well placed to lead a continental response.”

Mantashe warned that African states are “running down their reserves without replacing them,” while multinational companies continue to dictate the terms of trade. He urged African producers to “unite as a producing continent” and end what he called a “race to the bottom” in tax breaks and licensing concessions.

A senior official in Mantashe’s department, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Semafor the minister had not yet discussed the issue of coordination with other African mining ministers. The person said South African government officials had discussed approaching a multilateral body, such as the African Union or UN, to explore what a continental mechanism could look like.