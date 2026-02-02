Deal on US and Africa trade relationship is tentative at best

The fate of trade relations between the US and Africa is reaching a tipping point.

As a part of the government funding package, the Senate passed a short-term extension to revive AGOA, the US-Africa trade program.

But even if the package succeeds when it returns to the House in the coming days, there are jitters among African policymakers, manufacturers, and exporters that the relationship will be fractured for some time.

AGOA, the African Growth and Opportunity Act that started in 2000, gives eligible sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products, in sectors such as fuel, agricultural goods, apparel, and automotive manufacturing.

It’s been a bipartisan legislative initiative in the past, but the Trump administration’s upending of trade relations has scrambled the politics.

The wider spending package has been bogged down by DHS funding negotiations and potential restrictions on ICE in the wake of recent fatal shootings by agents in Minnesota.

Last week, Democrats reached a deal with the White House which led the Senate to pass most of the measures, including an AGOA extension though the end of this year, and retroactive application to Oct. 1, 2025.