Democratic demands harden as shutdown impasse grows over DHS

The White House is willing to entertain more changes to its immigration enforcement as a partial government shutdown draws closer. Senate Democrats are still playing hardball.

The Senate Democratic minority is almost fully united around forcing Republicans to drop Department of Homeland Security funding from a government spending package ahead of Friday’s deadline.



Despite GOP entreaties to negotiate with the White House — which is offering executive actions instead of legislative restrictions on immigration enforcement — Democrats aren’t budging, putting Washington on course for yet another shutdown.

“There’s a united, concerted belief that what we need to do is take off five of the [government funding] bills, get them passed,” Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, told Semafor of her party’s approach.

“There’s 100% agreement on those; we can do it. We can do it easily. And then have a path forward to put some reforms into DHS,” Murray added.

Neither the White House nor Senate Republicans have overtly ruled out Democrats’ demand to break apart the six-bill funding package to remove DHS. During the fall shutdown over health care, Republicans told Democrats to pass their bill or pound sand. This time, a senior White House official told Semafor that they’re “eager to work to try to deescalate” and “get the bills moving forward again.”

Asked if the White House opposes splitting up the bills, a second White House official dismissed Democratic demands for DHS changes as unreasonable rather than addressing that question. The official told Semafor that “a demand for agreement on legislative reforms as a condition of funding the Department of Homeland Security with a government funding deadline just 48 hours away is a demand for a partial government shutdown.”

“This bipartisan appropriations package, which the Democrats agreed to and have now walked away from, has been under negotiation for more than a month. The White House urges congressional Democrats not to subject the country to another debilitating government shutdown,” the official added.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is prodding Democrats to talk to the White House, which says it maintains some flexibility over how to enforce deportation orders and is willing to talk with Congress. The White House has already restructured its command in Minnesota after federal agents killed Alex Pretti, the second US citizen fatally shot in the area in recent weeks.

The first senior White House official told Semafor that what Trump has already done isn’t “the outer limit of potential de-escalatory steps that the administration might consider to be possible.” Still, the first official said passing the entire funding package is “the best way to avoid a government shutdown.”

Democrats have rebuffed negotiating with the White House directly until the spending package is altered. Murray scoffed at the need for the House to approve any new changes by Friday in order to keep the government open.



And she said the potential lapse in funding for other DHS agencies should spur a quicker negotiation on immigration: “Obviously that’s our incentive to get those reforms agreed upon with the Republicans and get that bill out of here.”



“On DHS reform, the White House and relevant agencies are going to say what they approve, what they can do, and how long would it take them to do it,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said. But “the longer the Rs don’t split the bills and send the five [to the White House], the longer it takes to start the meaningful discussion about DHS.”



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out his members’ demands for the DHS bill on Wednesday: Stronger warrant requirements for immigration enforcements, an end to roving patrols, body camera requirements, a ban on mask-wearing by enforcement officers, and clear rules around the use of force.



Negotiating a bill around that with Republicans would be a lengthy and difficult process. But the White House could conceivably institute some of those changes more quickly.