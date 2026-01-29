Republican discontent flashes as shutdown deal nears

As the White House and Senate Democrats try to strike a deal to keep the government open, some Republicans are starting to stiffen their spines.

Seven Senate Republicans defected from GOP leaders on a procedural vote on Thursday, a similar total to other recent spending bills. But in doing so, some Republicans expressed discomfort with ongoing negotiations between the White House and Democrats to replace a full-year of spending for the Department of Homeland Security with a short-term funding bill and kickstart talks about changes to immigration enforcement.

And if that short-term deal is clinched, some Republicans say Democrats’ demands for more accountability from Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be counterbalanced in upcoming negotiations by GOP priorities that Democrats will not like.

“I don’t mind adding some things to DHS, to rein in ICE: Body cameras, no masks, some things that are common sense. But if we’re going to do that,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Semafor. “It has to include ending sanctuary cities or it’s no deal.”

AD

Graham voted to advance the six-bill spending package on Thursday, which all Democrats opposed because there is no deal yet with the White House on a DHS stopgap funding bill. But there’s a coterie of Republicans who did not, and they have their own separate issues.

“I actually support ICE. I support Homeland Security. I’m not going to support something like this,” said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. “I don’t support this idea. This is crazy not to fund Homeland Security.”

The path is even rockier in the House, where hardliner resistance will make advancing any bipartisan deal difficult. Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries both said Wednesday they want to see what the Senate passes before making a game plan.

AD

Of course, President Donald Trump could be the game-changer. He said on Thursday that his White House is “close” to a deal with Democrats, adding, “We don’t want to have a shutdown.” A White House official, asked whether the administration wants an end to sanctuary cities included in the DHS bill, did not answer. The official said Trump has consistently advocated for keeping the government open and officials are “working with both parties to ensure the American people don’t have to endure another shutdown.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it’s up to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal with the administration. Schumer wants a short-term bill and then a bipartisan deal on reforms to immigration enforcement, including warrant requirements and ending masked officers. A partial shutdown will set in on Saturday without action. Democrats want a two-week DHS stopgap, but some Republicans are pushing for up to four weeks.

“I’ll let the White House speak for themselves, but there have been very constructive discussions and conversations I’ve been a part of. And so let’s just say I’m hopeful,” Thune said.