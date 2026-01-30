US Senate agrees to send funding bill to House

The Senate reached an agreement to pass a package funding huge chunks of the federal government through September but setting a two-week stopwatch on the expiration of Homeland Security funding.

After a day of haggling with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., over his priorities, Senate Majority Leader John Thune locked in a deal to vote on five spending bills as well as the stopgap DHS bill.

The House is expected to come back early next week to take up the Senate deal, which includes five spending bills but stripped out a bipartisan bill funding DHS until September and replaced it with a two-week bill. Democrats insisted they would not vote to fund DHS without a debate over immigration enforcement following the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The back-and-forth will likely result in at least a short government shutdown; funding for large swaths of the government expires on Saturday and the House likely won’t approve it until Monday at the earliest. Still, the deal is supported by President Donald Trump and leaders in both parties and takes the threat of a lengthier shutdown off the table.