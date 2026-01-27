Trump has become the ultimate activist investor, and CEOs are gearing up for battle

Top corporate advisers have built a lucrative business around fending off hostile takeover attempts and vocal activist investors. Now, their clients want them to apply those same skills to contain America’s most potent investor: President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration’s $1.6 billion investment in an American rare-earths miner is the latest private investment ruction highlighting the need for CEO whisperers and takeover defense experts who had already begun to include “the president wants to own a bit of us” in their quarterly “what-if” scenario planning, one advisor told Semafor.

“There’s really only one answer when the president comes knocking,” so you’ve got to be prepared, another takeover defense advisor said.

And whether companies are trying to fend off a federal investment — or court one, betting on a stock price pop — the strategy is the same: an aggressive DC ground game. Avoidance is not a strategy, said Jack Kelleher, managing director at activist-defense specialist Collected Strategies.

“It’s always clear who got caught flat footed, and what was out of your control can become your Achilles’ heel down the road,” he said.

There are also ways to find creative solutions. L3Harris alighted on some middle ground that may give CEOs a model: rather than offer the administration shares in the (more valuable) main company, it offered up a $1 billion stake in a business L3Harris plans to spin off.

“I guarantee every banker in America is calling every other company in this industry saying, ‘hey, I did a sum-of-the-parts this morning and have an idea,’” L3Harris’ CEO told Semafor the day the deal was announced.

L3Harris also benefited from moves it made before the Trump presidency — husbanding cash for acquisitions, rather than share buybacks — and moving to differentiate itself from competitors. By contrast, the president has not let up on Raytheon, taking aim at the defense company’s stock buybacks and threatening to cut contracts if they don’t invest more in the US.