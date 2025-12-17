Companies seeking government backing race to SPAC

As the SPAC boom wanes, one set of companies is still using these lightly regulated backdoor paths to a public listing for a new reason: They’re hoping to make the US government a shareholder.

Of the 25 companies that announced plans this year to go public by merging with a listed, blank-check vehicle, eight are critical materials and nuclear energy companies, according to data from S&P.

Many are hoping that going public will attract the attention of the Trump administration, which has funneled federal money into listed companies seen as crucial to winning strategic battles with China over access to critical supplies and technologies, said Brandon Sun, head of SPACs at investment bank Cohen & Company Capital Markets.

Last year, before President Donald Trump took office, those categories made up just seven of the 67 companies that announced plans for a SPAC merger. SPACs are more lightly regulated than traditional IPOs and allow executives to use rosy financial projections, which has contributed to their declining popularity after a string of companies including WeWork and Lordstown Motors filed for bankruptcy after listing via SPACs.

A White House seal of approval has led to share-price spikes at several companies, including MP Materials and Trilogy Metals. “The public sector support for these deals has always been there, but in the last few months, it’s really accelerated,” Sun said.