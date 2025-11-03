View / The scramble to remake America’s way of war

The only bipartisan consensus left in Washington is that America needs to reform how it buys weapons.

Out with the clunky old 20th-century contractors making fighter jets, say Democrats and Republicans alike — and in with the venture-backed, slickly marketed, innovative new companies selling the silent drones, surveillance software, and cheap missiles of 21st-century combat.

But this consensus has unexpectedly run into the teeth of the only conflict in America as deep as the divide between Republicans and Democrats.

I am referring, of course, to the decades-old feud between Venture Capital dreamers and their elder cousins, by-the-numbers Private Equity tycoons, the rivalrous twin engines of the red-hot private capital markets.

And while the most exciting developments in defense are being driven by flashy, high-risk California VC investments, the man making the decisions comes from the grimly analytical East Coast world of PE.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg, the billionaire co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, “is driving the whole ship,” said a well-placed industry official. “All roads lead to the deputy secretary.”

Feinberg arrived with markedly less enthusiasm for startups like Anduril and Palantir than others in the Trump administration. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, an evangelist for the VC firms, remarked in May that he’d consider it a “success if in the next two years, one of the primes is no longer in business, and the rest of them have all gotten stronger” — sending a shiver through Arlington conference rooms.

Feinberg has, as promised, brought terrifyingly intense scrutiny to the “primes,” the old-line contractors who make up most of America’s defense-industrial base. But Feinberg is also intensely skeptical of some of the startups’ promises. Earlier this year, he wondered aloud whether the leading next-generation defense firm, Anduril, “is a real company” or whether it only makes “toys,” according to a person who heard the observation from him directly. Reuters reported on a tense July meeting in which Feinberg appeared “unimpressed” by unmanned vessels the Navy was looking to acquire from two venture-backed startups, Saronic and BlackSea Technologies.

“He views them as software companies — he’s not sure how they will work in a mission environment,” said a top traditional defense executive who speaks to Feinberg regularly.