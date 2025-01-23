Shifting investor appetite prolongs fundraising for African startups

African startups will have to become comfortable with longer fundraising timelines, a new report suggested, as more dealmakers flock to ventures at the seed stage in a changing investment landscape.

The average amount invested in seed-stage African startups rose by 26% to $1.6 million last year, compared to 2023, while that plowed into later growth-stage startups also rose 15% to nearly $40 million. But ticket sizes for those at Series A and B rounds — where money is crucial to solidify traction and product-market fit — fell by 18% and 27% respectively.

The time it takes for startups to complete fundraising at both stages is increasing too, the report by Senegal-based investor Partech Partners said.

One in five African startups was able to raise a subsequent round after the seed stage within a two year-period, as of 2021, the firm’s data showed. That ability has changed to about one in 20 startups since 2023.

The numbers portray a shift stemming from a sharp reduction in the number of investors signing big checks on the continent, said Partech General Partner Tidjane Deme. The slowdown in funding began with the withdrawal of global venture capitalists as interest rates began rising a few years ago. Investors who have remained active in Africa have been inclined to fund startups at an early stage where the ticket sizes are smaller, he said.

“There are less investors active in the market, the terms you find are much less attractive so negotiations take longer,“ Deme told Semafor. “Investors right now are trying to protect their downside and founders are finding it difficult to take the more expensive and constraining terms.”