African tech funding drops as investors get tougher

Tech investors have become more rigorous about due diligence, leading to a sharp slowdown in fundraising by African startups that has exposed the continent’s reliance on foreign capital.

African tech companies announced investments totalling $1.3 billion between January and March, including money realized from exits. But it was 29% lower than the amount of the first quarter of 2022, says The Big Deal, a consultancy that tracks startup fundraising in Africa. In March, African startups announced $66 million in raised capital, the lowest since August 2020, the consultancy said.

The contraction followed a slowdown in the U.S. venture capital market and a more thorough due diligence process to dealmaking across Africa over the last year, three investment firms told Semafor Africa.

“The difference is night and day. The process is more thorough,” said Peter Kisadha, founder of Steward, a new Ugandan digital loans startup to private schools. Kisadha, previously an analyst at investment fund Future Africa, said early stage fundraising conversations are now “slow.” He added that investors are now demanding more information about business models and revenue generation plans, plus board rights.