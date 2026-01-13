Three Trump Cabinet officials heading to Ohio and Michigan to talk auto affordability

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is heading to Ohio and Detroit later this week for an automobile-focused trip aimed at touting the Trump administration’s economic agenda.

Alongside EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Duffy will visit a Ford and Stellantis plant in Ohio on Friday before attending the Detroit Auto Show on Saturday, an administration official told Semafor.

The trio of Trump advisers is also expected to meet with plant leaders and executives during the trip, billed as the “Freedom Means Affordable Cars” tour.

The visit follows President Donald Trump’s trip to Detroit today, where he’s slated to talk about affordability and the economy in the critical swing state of Michigan. It also coincides with a ramped-up effort from the White House to focus on the US economy, as polling shows that voters are increasingly beleaguered by the cost of living.