Powell investigation backfires with Hill Republicans

The Trump administration’s criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is backfiring in the halls of Congress — likely one reason why investors still have yet to panic.

No less than a half-dozen GOP senators publicly criticized the Department of Justice for investigating Powell over Hill testimony last year about the Fed headquarters’ renovation. Those ranks include Republicans who already wanted Powell to step down early, like North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Cramer thinks Powell’s done a bad job atop the central bank, including by misleading Congress about the ballooning Fed project costs. But even he can’t endorse a criminal probe of Powell: “If we were to do an indictment on everybody that’s elusive in front of Congress, we’d have to build a couple new penitentiaries,” Cramer told a pair of reporters on Monday evening.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said minutes after Powell confirmed the investigation that he would stop any future Fed nominees on the Banking Committee; he confirmed Monday night it would take disposition of any criminal probe for him to change his mind.

If Tillis joins with all Democrats, then the Senate Banking Committee wouldn’t be able to advance a Powell successor to the floor, requiring 60 votes to finish confirming the nominee under the current Senate rules. In effect, as long as Tillis stands firm, he could make it impossible for Trump to move future Federal Reserve picks.

“The president and I both need to figure out who it was that thought this was a great idea,” Tillis said. “I don’t think it would make any sense to move on personnel until this is settled. He either clears his name and that goes one direction, or he doesn’t and that goes a different direction.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged Tillis’ stance makes future confirmations more “challenging.” Cramer agreed confirmations would be much more difficult “when there’s this sort of chaos going on.”

Tillis, Cramer and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., all serve on the committee that confirms Federal Reserve nominees. Kennedy said he’d be “stunned” if Powell had done anything wrong and predicted litigation between the Fed and the administration will raise interest rates: “We need this like a hole in the head.”

Sen. David McCormick, another committee Republican, joined them in a critical statement. The Pennsylvanian said he aligns with Trump in displeasure with Powell’s slow pace of interest rate cuts and that “I think the Federal Reserve renovation may well have wasted taxpayer dollars, but the proper place to fix this is through Congressional oversight. I do not think Chairman Powell is guilty of criminal activity.”

As Republicans lined up to distance themselves from the subpoenas to the Fed, markets barely moved in response to the threat to Powell. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said investors recognize the case is a “farce.”

Van Hollen said he hopes judges sanction the Trump administration over it: “This is so frivolous.”