‘The million-dollar question:’ Trump’s populist economic promises meet Republican skepticism

Donald Trump won a majority of voters without college degrees last November in part by promising a presidency that would bring “economic relief to our citizens.”

Now comes the hard part.

Trump’s arrival in office comes at a tipping point for a Republican Party he’s reshaped in his image. He’s outlined a number of populist economic goals, vowing to get rid of taxes on tips and overtime pay while weighing a “significant expansion” of the child tax credit and new tariffs that he sees as a boon to US manufacturing. His populist allies have gone further: Steve Bannon told Semafor last month that it was time to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

But Trump is now avidly pursuing new corporate partners and investments that line up with a fiercely pro-business — and conventional — Republican agenda, hosting tech industry chiefs at Mar-a-Lago as he forges a close alliance with Elon Musk and rolls out a $100 billion SoftBank investment. The contrast between Trump’s pro-working class talk and his pro-business actions has some of his own supporters asking whether any of his more populist ideas will end up becoming real administration policies.

The choice between those visions is “the million-dollar question, and in my opinion the top story,” one person in Trump’s orbit told Semafor. “Because, to answer anything else, we’ve got to know the answer to that.”

On Capitol Hill, generations of Republicans have seen a vote for any tax increases as politically perilous. A few of them are still open to taking the risk as they craft a bill extending Trump’s first-term tax cuts.

“We’re legitimately looking at, should we adjust the corporate rate from, say, 21% to 23%,” Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., told Semafor.

But most GOP lawmakers sound like Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who said simply: “No, no, no. Negative. I don’t believe in raising taxes.”

One of Clyde’s fellow conservatives, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said he’s never “supported raising taxes on anybody” and would have to look closely at any bid to raise the corporate rate.

Burchett also aired a sentiment that’s somewhat common among Hill Republicans: Simply making good on their bigger promises as a party, as opposed to any specific populist agenda, will be enough to keep working-class voters in their corner.

“If the Republicans will just keep their word — reduce the size of government, fix the wall, reduce our spending, do all those things we said we were going to, decentralize government, close down some of these worthless departments and make some cuts at the Pentagon — I think, if we just do all those things, I think we’ll be okay,” Burchett said.