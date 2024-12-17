SoftBank CEO pledges $100 billion, more jobs for Trump’s America

SoftBank will invest $100 billion in the US, Donald Trump announced yesterday at Mar-a-Lago with CEO Masayoshi Son at his side. That’s double the $50 billion Son pledged after Trump’s 2016 win, pumping billions of dollars in startup investments that fueled the late 2010s Silicon Valley bubble.

“I say, ‘President Trump is a double-down president, so I’m going to have to double down,’” Son said at Monday’s press conference. “That’s my confidence level.” (Trump asked Son on the spot yesterday to double down again to $200 billion. Son said he would try.)

Trump has been burned before by companies making big, job-creating promises. Foxconn’s planned $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, which was kicked off by a shovel-wielding Trump in 2018, has been dramatically scaled back. Son helped broker that deal and accompanied Trump to the ground-breaking.