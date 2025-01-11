Trump, Zuckerberg meet at Mar-a-Lago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, a source familiar with their encounter confirmed to Semafor.

Zuckerberg had been spotted earlier on Friday at Trump’s Florida compound, and the person familiar with the meeting and a Trump aide both declined to detail its contents. The visit comes just days after Zuckerberg announced sweeping changes at the company that ended two irritants to Trump and his supporters: fact-checking programs and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The new Meta policy also relaxes restrictions on speech — Zuckerberg said in a video announcing the shift that the changes came amid “too many mistakes and too much censorship.”