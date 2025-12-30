Here’s Semafor Business’ 2026 bingo card. Your free space is a new Fed chair, and other predictions run the gamut from likely to long-shot. We’ll check back a year from now to see how we did.

Apple ponies up. Breaking its aversion to big M&A, Apple buys an AI search engine or model lab — think Mistral or Perplexity — to catch up in the tech and talent war it can’t afford to be losing. A new $1 trillion asset manager. Blackstone has held the mantle for too long. KKR is still a few years away, so this newcomer will be formed by acquisition. Here’s one combination you can cross off, and one to watch. Bitcoin at $120,000: Trump makes crypto the base of a US sovereign wealth fund. Nothing sends asset prices higher than a forced buyer. FREE SPACE: New Fed chair A predictions-market scandal will make Nobelgate look small and bring new regulation down on online betting. A European digital tax. France, Italy, and Spain already have one, and splitting €38 billion in revenue could help deficit-strapped and debt-shy governments pay for defense buildouts. SEO death spiral. Human-directed web traffic falls by 25% as agents come of age, sparking a sharp drop in e-commerce stocks. Tariff refunds. Either checks sent directly to Americans as a popularity play before the midterms, or payments to retailers after the Supreme Court finds some of the levees unconstitutional. Robinhood buys a bank. It becomes the latest fintech to embrace the “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” ethos. NASCAR takes outside money. With the antitrust lawsuit settled, sports eating finance, and red-state culture ascendant, the lane is wide open. A major labor action over AI. Thousands of workers in telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing walk off the job, demanding ‘human-in-the-loop’ contracts that block AI from doing mission-critical tasks. Alphabet becomes the world’s most valuable company. Custom TPU chips, the Gemini 3 rollout, and a big Waymo expansion drive its market cap past a cooling Nvidia and Apple. Saudi Arabia starts serving. Allowing booze will lure Westerners who prefer the libertinism of Dubai, boosting the kingdom’s ambitions to win the “regional headquarters” race. China bans Teslas. Beijing enacts a total ban on Tesla sales, citing the recently passed cybersecurity law and “national security risks” posed by the cars’ cameras. Sam Bankman-Fried gets pardoned after a media campaign reframing his 25-year sentence as a partisan hit job.