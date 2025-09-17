Macquarie, Carlyle held takeover talks to create alts giant

Australia’s Macquarie Group held talks to acquire Carlyle Group, a deal that would have created a new member of the $1 trillion asset-manager club.

The two firms discussed a transaction that would have instantly created a global investment giant across private equity, credit, real estate, and Macquarie’s legacy strength of infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said.

Talks fizzled this summer as CEO Harvey Schwartz’s turnaround plan caught on with investors, the people said. The Washington, DC-based firm’s shares have gained more than 60% over the past year, versus 17% for the S&P 500, and it’s now worth more than $24 billion. Macquarie, which also has a traditional retail and investment bank, is valued at $86 billion.

A combination would have leapfrogged private-capital firms including KKR and Ares in assets under management. Macquarie sold its public asset-management unit in April to Nomura for $1.8 billion, signaling its shift toward privates.

Representatives for Carlyle and Macquarie declined to comment. Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein is an investor in Semafor.