New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in federal court Wednesday claiming their artificial intelligence models infringe on the news outlet’s copyright and intellectual property.

The suit argues that the AI models and chatbots made by OpenAI and Microsoft, which have a $10 billion partnership, have copied and used “millions of The Times’s copyrighted news articles” as part of their training data.

It cast the AI models as a competitor to The Times’ work, and said the companies should be held responsible “for the billions of dollars

in statutory and actual damages” caused by the alleged infringement.