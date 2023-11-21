OpenAI, Microsoft sued for copyright infringement in class-action lawsuit

A new class-action lawsuit accuses OpenAI and partner Microsoft of infringing on works by non-fiction authors, the latest in a string of legal actions against artificial intelligence companies.

It comes amid turmoil at OpenAI, where most of the startup’s nearly 800 employees have threatened to quit if ousted CEO Sam Altman doesn’t return to his role. He was fired by OpenAI’s board on Friday and announced Sunday that he would join Microsoft, whose CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC on Monday he is looking to partner with Altman in whatever form that takes.

The lawsuit against the two companies, filed Tuesday in federal court in the Southern District of New York, makes similar arguments to other allegations that AI companies used copyrighted works in massive training sets employed to build tools like ChatGPT.

The lead plaintiff in the suit, Julian Sancton, is the author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth, which he spent five years and tens of thousands of dollars writing, according to the lawsuit, which hasn’t previously been reported.

“The commercial success of the ChatGPT products for OpenAI and Microsoft comes at the expense of non-fiction authors who haven’t seen a penny from either defendant,” said Susman Godfrey partner Justin Nelson, the lead attorney representing Sancton.

OpenAI doesn’t disclose what data it used to train GPT-4, its most advanced large language model, but lawyers for Sancton say ChatGPT divulged the secret. “In the early days after its release, however, ChatGPT, in response to an inquiry, confirmed: “Yes, Julian Sancton’s book ‘Madhouse at the End of the Earth’ is included in my training data,” the lawsuit reads.

One way that lawsuit is different from others is that it ropes in Microsoft, which did not decide what training data to use in OpenAI’s models or even design the models itself. Rather, Microsoft provided the infrastructure for training and running them.

The models are now core to Microsoft’s business, which has given it a boost in stock price, the suit points out.

“Microsoft would have known that OpenAI’s training data was scraped indiscriminately from the internet and included a massive quantity of pirated and copyrighted material, including a trove of copyrighted nonfiction works,” the suit alleges.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.