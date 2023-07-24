Publishers want billions, not millions, from AI

Barry Diller fired publishers’ opening shot at artificial intelligence platforms in a Semafor interview this April, suggesting they sue the companies that have trained models on their data.

Now his company, IAC, and a handful of key publishers are close to formalizing a coalition that could lead a lawsuit as well as press for legislative action, people at those companies said. The group crucially includes the two industry pillars, The New York Times and News Corp., as well as Axel Springer.

“The thing that everyone wants to talk about is whether AI is going take over the world to eliminate humans and all that stuff,” IAC CEO Joey Levin, who is playing a central role in the coalition but declined to discuss it in detail, said in an interview in his office on Manhattan’s West Side. An AI takeover of the media “could be more profound than that sort of sci-fi fear.”

Many publishers have begun to experiment with AI tools aimed at making writing more efficient. But executives also worry about threats to everything from their revenue to the very nature of online authority.

The most immediate threat they see is a possible shift at Google from sending traffic to web pages to simply answering users’ questions with a chatbot. That nightmare scenario, for Levin, would turn a Food & Wine review into a simple text recommendation of a bottle of Malbec, without attribution.

“The machine doesn’t drink any wine or swirl any wine or smell any wine,” Levin said.

“Search was designed to find the best of the internet,” he said. “These large language models, or generative AI, are designed to steal the best of the internet.”