The brewing storm over California’s AI bill

Silicon Valley’s presidential politics have been in the national spotlight, but the debate over California’s AI bill, known as SB1047, is actually the talk of the town.

In recent weeks, everyone from renowned AI researchers to venture capitalists to computer science professors are weighing in on whether the proposed law, titled the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, should pass.

Supporters of the bill, sponsored by California State Sen. Scott Wiener, argue it is critical to put guardrails on now, before it is too late and something catastrophic occurs. Opponents believe some of its provisions are so draconian that it will stifle AI innovation altogether.

“Pause AI … legislation,” tweeted Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, poking fun at a popular letter from The Future of Life Institute penned last year that called for a pause in large AI experiments.

The bill, which passed the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee and is now before Appropriations, would require makers of large AI models to certify, under penalty of perjury, that they are reasonably safe, and hold them liable for potential damage caused by use of those systems. It would also require large AI models to include a kill switch, so that they can be instantly turned off if a problem arises.

Many AI researchers say it’s impossible to be sure someone won’t abuse the technology, and equally unrealistic to require a kill switch.

“This well-meaning piece of legislation will have significant unintended consequences, not just for California, but for the entire country,” wrote Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li, sometimes called “the godmother of AI,” in an editorial published in Fortune earlier this week.

In that piece, Li offered to work with Wiener on revising the bill. When Semafor interviewed the state senator in February, he said he had vetted the plan with stakeholders on every side of the issue.

“This is a very carefully and meticulously crafted bill,” he said in the interview. “We made quite a few changes to the bill before we introduced it in response to constructive feedback from folks in the AI space. I thought maybe people would start yelling at me, and that has not happened. I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.”

But since then, a backlash has slowly gathered steam, reaching a crescendo this week as more tech industry players pile on criticism and supporters vehemently defend it. Wiener has said the opposition is a small, vocal minority.