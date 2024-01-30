Elon Musk’s Neuralink has its first human patient… and competition

Brain-computer company Neuralink implanted a device in a live human patient for the first time, founder Elon Musk said Monday, marking a significant step for the startup seeking to allow humans to communicate externally using just their thoughts.

Musk said the patient is “recovering well,” and that data from the implant was promising. U.S. authorities gave Musk the green light last year to start human clinical trials after a series of controversial animal tests. Neuralink was the subject of a federal probe after killing about 1,500 animals, including sheep, pigs and monkeys, Reuters reported in 2022, though the agency didn’t identify any animal research rule violations.

Several companies, including overseas competitors, are already working on human brain implants, though experts say Neuralink’s is more expansive and could allow for greater precision.