Exclusive / UAE blockchain project eyes Africa growth through M-Pesa deal

An Abu Dhabi-based financial technology initiative plans to extend its blockchain technology to millions of Africans through a partnership with mobile money platform M-Pesa, one of the executives leading the project told Semafor.

It marks the latest step in efforts by the Emirate to establish Abu Dhabi as a global financial hub and bolster ties between the Gulf and Africa. The ADI Foundation, which is backed by the digital arm of a $240 billion conglomerate chaired by the UAE president’s brother, aims to bring 1 billion people onto its blockchain, ADI Chain, by 2030 by providing access to its blockchain infrastructure in emerging markets. The mobile money service M-Pesa — which allows customers to send and receive money, and pay for goods — has more than 60 million monthly users across eight African countries.

Huy Nguyen Trieu, council member on the ADI Foundation’s board of advisers, told Semafor a “large proportion” of the users targeted would be in Africa, and a memorandum of understanding agreed with M-Pesa this month was part of a drive to scale up access to the ADI Chain.

“M-Pesa has been amazing in terms of financial inclusion,” he said during an interview in Abu Dhabi this month. “Our view is that we can push it further again by providing the right digital infrastructure, both for individuals and SMEs,” he explained, adding that the foundation’s infrastructure could act as “the building blocks to accelerate digital transformation.”