The ADI Foundation’s stated mission is to bring 1 billion people into the digital economy by 2030. It has chosen ZKsync, a blockchain scaling technology from Matter Labs — backed by Andreessen Horowitz — as the foundation for the ADI Chain. So far, its use has been largely institutional.

Bringing the technology out of testing environments and crypto exchanges, and into the real world at an unprecedented scale, is key to ADI Foundation’s success. Built on Ethereum, ZKsync promises speed, privacy, and efficiency. The US Department of Defense is evaluating the technology, and UBS tested it with gold purchases. Its speed and privacy offerings have revived institutional interest in blockchain, according to crypto media company Coindesk.

“People will quickly notice the effects of the dirham stablecoin,” Alex Gluchowski, Matter Labs, told Semafor. “It will allow local businesses and consumers to digitally transact in a more efficient and transparent way.”

The digital dirham likely further entrenches the US dollar’s dominance, because the UAE’s currency is pegged to the greenback, but gives US regulators less oversight over financial flows. Stablecoins, which unlike other cryptocurrencies are typically pegged 1:1 to a fiat currency, are also potentially lucrative for a non-bank like IHC’s ADI Foundation and Sheikh Tahnoon, the deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE national security adviser who is often referred to as Abu Dhabi’s $1.5 trillion man. In exchanging cash for stablecoin, the firm can earn interest on those holdings, otherwise known as earning the float.