View / The UAE is outpacing the US as Africa’s investment partner

Anyone curious about trends in Africa’s relationships with the rest of the world need only look at the contrast between Washington and Abu Dhabi in the last week.

The White House’s new National Security Strategy presented a very brief assessment of US priorities when engaging with the continent: in essence, it will chase deals on critical minerals and energy. In the UAE, where I’ve been attending Abu Dhabi Finance Week, it’s clear the Emirate is positioning itself as the center of global finance — the relentless branding of Abu Dhabi as the “capital of capital” is a giveaway. But, crucially, that marketing story features Africa as a chapter, rather than a footnote.

The numbers point to a level of commitment: The UAE is one of the biggest investors in Africa — it recently said its total investments there were over $118 billion between 2020 and 2024. Last month, it said it will invest $1 billion to expand AI infrastructure and services across the continent.

The UAE’s relationship with Africa has a deeply problematic dimension, of course. It has repeatedly faced accusations by human rights groups of providing military and financial support to the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, accused of committing genocide in the country’s civil war; Abu Dhabi has denied the claims. Some of the Emirate’s business dealings in Africa have also highlighted the challenges of investing on the continent, raising questions of how many of this week’s grand announcements will translate into activity on the ground. This year I reported on a troubled $1 billion data center project in Kenya, spearheaded by UAE AI firm G42, that has faltered due to the lack of a viable business model. A carbon credit deal in Liberia has similarly stalled.

Still, many in Africa’s business community see benefits in forging closer ties with the UAE. At a time when Europe and the US are making it increasingly onerous to secure a visa, business leaders say it is relatively straightforward to visit the Gulf state to secure deals, financing, and investment. Ali Abulhasan, CEO of Kuwait-headquartered fintech Tap Payments, told me during a panel at Semafor’s Next 3 Billion on Tour event that “a lot of investment bridging between African countries is happening from the UAE.”