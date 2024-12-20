Congress steers away from a damaging shutdown

The US is on track to narrowly avoid a damaging government shutdown that lasts into Monday, but only after House Republicans had to again seek Democratic support following two days of self-inflicted political wounds.

Congress is now moving ahead with a plan to fund the government until mid-March, along with a package of hundreds of millions of dollars in disaster and farm aid. Importantly, the legislation abandons Donald Trump’s demand that Congress deal with the expiration of the debt ceiling before he takes office, which Republicans’ own members rejected earlier this week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson “got bush-whacked with that,” Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., told Semafor of Trump’s insistence on addressing the debt limit as part of any funding bill.

AD

The House cleared the legislation, 366-34, on Friday evening. It now heads over to the Senate — where the agreement among all 100 senators that is required to pass it by midnight may not materialize, but where passage before Monday morning is near-guaranteed.

“I am certain it will be a tricky thing to do,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of steering the spending bill through the upper chamber.

Even if there is a short-term shutdown at midnight on Saturday, its effects would not seriously be felt until Monday morning, at which point federal agencies would start to be furloughed and see their paychecks cut off.

That painful outcome looked entirely possible as recently as Friday morning, with Trump suggesting on his Truth Social platform that any potential shutdown would be better off starting before he took office.

AD

In the end, though, Johnson’s House GOP had to take a tough failed vote Thursday night on Trump’s debt limit demand before discarding it in order to keep the government open. Republicans instead reached an informal agreement to tackle the issue early next year.

Thompson said he had voted for the government funding plan with the debt limit added while being “pretty confident” about its failure. Republicans went through that exercise, he said, as a way to “show some favor to [Trump’s] becoming the 47th president.”



