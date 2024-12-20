Democrats warn of ‘President Elon’ – and Republicans welcome him

Democrats and Republicans agreed with each other on Thursday: Elon Musk had taken over the government, derailing up a funding deal that the elected representatives of the people had negotiated.

They disagreed about whether this was a good thing.

“Elon Musk, this unelected man, said, we’re not doing this deal, and Donald Trump followed along,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark told reporters on Thursday. Other Democrats said that they’d warned about exactly this — the wealthiest man in the world, running the government — before the election.

“Elon Musk wants to make government more efficient for himself, and not for other people,” said Texas Rep. Greg Casar, the incoming chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “He’s happy to kill disaster relief funding, because if there’s a disaster, Musk can just go hang out on Mars.”

But for many Republicans, a process shaped by Musk was far superior to the muddle they were used to. On the Musk-owned X, where the CEO had posted dozens of tweets with accurate and inaccurate information about the contents of the continuing resolution, they cheered him for taking the lead on a demolition job that Trump himself joined Wednesday night.

Democrats warned that Musk was usurping Speaker Mike Johnson’s power. Republicans said that voters had given Musk a mandate when they elected Trump — and would it be so bad, really, if Musk did run the House?

“The DOGE movement is enormously popular in the House,” Utah Sen. Mike Lee told podcaster Benny Johnson. “That being the case, given that they all express such affection for Vivek [Ramaswamy] and for Elon, let them choose one of them — I don’t care which one — to be their speaker. That would revolutionize everything. It would break up the firm. We would now have government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”