Republicans’ troubles are only just beginning

Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have big plans starting in January. This week’s shutdown fight isn’t helping them with those — and foreshadows an extremely challenging 2025.

Even if Trump’s party can avoid a government shutdown, an outcome that the president-elect didn’t seem to mind too much as he called for a shutdown to “begin now, under the Biden administration, not after January 20,” Republicans will now enter 2025 in a wounded state. While President Joe Biden is not exerting himself to help get a deal during his last month in office, the biggest victim of this week’s funding fight is almost surely Trump’s agenda.

Even before Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance followed billionaire supporter Elon Musk by delivering a last-minute blow to a bipartisan government funding deal, it was clear that Republicans’ decision to negotiate over only three months of funding would be damaging. That length of a short-term spending bill will force the GOP to juggle federal spending alongside Trump’s other priorities.

And no matter what length of a funding bill eventually passes, Democrats will have leverage when it expires, on funding and the debt limit. Which means this week won’t be the end of Republicans’ internal troubles, no matter how it turns out.

“One of the things that I’ve learned about myself, the older I get, the more sanguine [I am] … because otherwise I’d be a screaming mess,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. “It’s not going to get better, like early in the year particularly. Anyway.”

It will probably take weeks to grind through Trump’s Cabinet nominees, starting with committee hearings in early January and moving onto floor votes starting on Jan. 20. Then the House and Senate will need to synchronize on a budget to start work on any filibuster-proof legislation. Ultimately, Republicans will have to agree on those bills with no margin for error in the House and little margin for error in the Senate.

The party’s disorganization around a simple 12 weeks of government funding only reinforces how hard it will be for them to get through those tasks during Trump’s first year. And now Republicans know Trump, Vance and Musk can unravel the party’s legislative plan on a dime if they don’t like it – regardless of how much work went into it.

Worst of all, if House Speaker Mike Johnson’s last-gasp effort to stop a shutdown falls apart, a long-term funding lapse would deliver a brutal blow to Republican efforts.

“Shutdowns are never good. I mean, nobody wins,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the incoming majority leader. He blamed Democrats for not passing funding bills earlier this year but acknowledged, when it comes to the GOP agenda and beyond: “Shutdowns aren’t good.”

