In ‘Money Trap,’ an ex-SoftBank executive revisits the madness

Semafor Business’ signature interview series, On The Record, brings you conversations with the people running, shaping, and changing our economy. Read earlier conversations with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz and THL CEO Scott Sperling.

“On Wall Street, self-pity, like lunch, is for wimps.” That’s Alok Sama, describing in a memoir out this week his mindset as a Morgan Stanley investment banker approaching mid-career burnout in 2014, when a chance encounter changed his course: At a wedding in Italy, he spotted “an Asian gentleman, elegantly attired in a white lounge suit, standing slightly removed from the others” and with “the wizened appearance of Yoda.”

It was Masayoshi Son, the head of SoftBank, and Sama soon joined the firm as its chief financial officer. What follows is the subject of Sama’s The Money Trap: Lost Illusions Inside the Tech Bubble, which tells the story from his seat as Son took SoftBank from a midtier telecom provider to Silicon Valley kingmaker. Its $100 billion Vision Fund — much of it gathered from Gulf governments eager to make their name on the global stage — pumped up startups around the world. Some succeeded because of SoftBank’s largesse, like ByteDance and Coupang. Some succeeded in spite of it, like Uber. Many failed. Losses to date from the Vision Fund and a successor launched in 2019 stand at $2.6 billion, according to Pitchbook.

AD

Alok Sama

Sama writes charitably about the cast of characters around Son: Nikesh Arora, the “prince” in Son’s ear; Ron Fisher, the “vizier” and venture-capital veteran; Simon Robey, the London investment banker whom Son called “Sir Suspenders” after his knighting; Rajeev Misra, the barefoot, vaping “alchemist” whose eccentricity Sama, if anything, undersells.

There are some delightful nuggets, like the tale Mark Zuckerberg recounted over a dinner in Tokyo, during his year of living carnivorously, about shooting a bison and having the head stuffed and placed in then-Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg’s office. There are the references, requisite in finance memoirs, to fast cars, expensive wines, and acid trips in Ibiza.

St. Martin's Press

Sama, who is now an advisor to private-equity firm Warburg Pincus, notes — accurately, as I recall from my reporting at the time — his growing unease with the risks SoftBank was taking, in particular its enabling of Adam Neumann, WeWork’s impresario founder. But he doesn’t cast himself as the voice of sanity getting shouted down. He revels in the financial engineering that he brought to the party, and more than once expresses his admiration for “the master of debt,” Michael Milken, whom he first meets as a young MBA student at Wharton and again 30 years later, when the rehabilitated junk-bond king proposes a debt swap to help alleviate Sprint’s financial woes.

AD

“I never learn, and neither will the rock star hedge fund managers,” he writes, “because when it comes to irrational exuberance, we are no better than Uber drivers punting on Tesla stock.”

One of the only times he directly questioned SoftBank’s dealmaking, Son told him: “In every family there are hunters and cooks. We need the cook, he is important. But for me, the hunter is the most important.” In the end, Sama was a cook, and he left SoftBank in 2019. Son is still hunting, returning to his first love: AI.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.