Twitter is suspending several tech journalists who cover Elon Musk

A slate of prominent journalists, several of whom cover Elon Musk and the ongoing changes at Twitter, were suddenly suspended from the platform Thursday evening. Musk later tweeted that at least some of them got a 7-day suspension for "doxxing" him.

The reporters affected included:

Ryan Mac, a New York Times tech reporter

Donie O'Sullivan, who covers misinformation for CNN

Drew Harwell, a tech reporter at The Washington Post

Aaron Rupar, a freelance reporter who is known for reposting viral political clips on Twitter

Matt Binder, a reporter at Mashable

Micah Lee, the director of information security at The Intercept

Keith Olbermann, a sports and political commentator who has been publicly critical of Musk

Screenshot/Twitter

In response to the suspensions, Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told the Verge's Alex Heath: "Without commenting on any specific accounts, I can confirm that we will suspend any accounts that violate our privacy policies and put other users at risk."

She referred to Twitter's change in policy that now prohibits the sharing of live location information, Heath said.