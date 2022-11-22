A running list of Twitter accounts reinstated under Elon Musk

Donald Trump

Musk reinstated Trump's account on Nov. 19, after running a poll asking the public to vote on whether the former president's permanent ban should be reversed. (Musk had previously said he would convene a new "content moderation council" before reinstating any accounts.)

AD

Why he was banned: Two days after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Twitter said Trump's account would be permanently banned "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Marjorie Taylor Greene

The far-right Republican congresswoman from Georgia announced Nov. 21 that she had regained access to her personal Twitter account. She urged people to follow her "for MTG unfiltered ;)".

Why she was banned: Greene's personal account was permanently banned in early 2022 after she falsely tweeted about "extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths." She had previously been temporarily suspended multiple times for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. She retained access to her official account.

Andrew Tate

AD

Tate is a former kickboxer turned right-wing influencer known for making provocative, misogynistic comments. He appeared to regain access to his Twitter account Nov. 18, and later posted a video calling Musk a "legend."

Why he was banned: He tweeted in 2017 that women should "take some personal responsibility" for being sexually harassed.

Kathy Griffin

Musk tweeted Nov. 18 that the comedian's account had been reinstated following a suspension.

Why she was suspended: Shortly after Musk bought Twitter, Griffin changed her username on the platform to "Elon Musk," violating the company's guidelines against impersonations.

Jordan Peterson

A hero to the "men's rights" community, Peterson is a conservative psychologist, professor, and self-help author who has railed against "political correctness" and said he wouldn't call transgender students by their preferred pronouns. He tweeted "I'm back" Nov. 18 after Musk announced his account was no longer restricted.

Why he was restricted: He posted a tweet that misgendered transgender actor Elliot Page and used his former name. He said at the time that he refused to delete the tweet in order to regain access to his account.

Babylon Bee

The Babylon Bee is a conservative satire news site, often lampooning progressive politicians and culture. Musk announced the account was able to tweet again Nov. 18.

Why it was restricted: The site's account tweeted in March 2022 that "The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year Is Rachel Levine," referring to the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health, a transgender woman.

Project Veritas

Project Veritas is a conservative group known for using undercover videos purporting to expose mainstream media outlets and progressive organizations. After returning to the platform Nov. 20, it thanked Musk for reinstating the account and "for standing up for real investigative journalism."

Why it was suspended: It was permanently suspended in early 2021 after Twitter said it posted private information. Project Veritas's founder, James O'Keefe, was separately banned in 2021 for "platform manipulation and spam," Twitter said. His account is still suspended.