Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account tracking Elon Musk’s flights
A Twitter account tracking the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet, @ElonJet, has been suspended from the platform, despite Musk’s assurance in November that he would not take action against it because of his commitment to free speech.
Searches for @ElonJet did not yield any results on Twitter Wednesday, and the profile page shows a notice that the account has been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules.
In November, Musk tweeted his “commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”
Flight trackers are public information, and @ElonJet’s owner, Jack Sweeney, relied on available data.
Earlier this month, Sweeney claimed that the platform had been suppressing or shadow banning his account.
Semafor has reached out to both Twitter and Sweeney for comment.
Sweeney's account has long served as an irritation point for Musk. In January, the billionaire offered 20-year-old Sweeney $5,000 to take down the account. Sweeney rejected the offer and asked for $50,000.
Musk's is not the only plane tracked by the young developer: Sweeney also follows the jets of Russian oligarchs. That account, @RUOligarchJets, is still active.