Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account tracking Elon Musk’s flights

Searches for @ElonJet did not yield any results on Twitter Wednesday, and the profile page shows a notice that the account has been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules.

In November, Musk tweeted his “commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

Flight trackers are public information, and @ElonJet’s owner, Jack Sweeney, relied on available data.

Earlier this month, Sweeney claimed that the platform had been suppressing or shadow banning his account.

Semafor has reached out to both Twitter and Sweeney for comment.