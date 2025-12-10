‘Sometimes not liquid at all’: Carlyle CEO on private capital’s retail push

As the private-equity world pushes to raise money from wealthy individuals, the CEO of one of its biggest firms has a bone to pick on word choice.

“Semi-liquid” — the catch-all term for funds that invest in non-tradable assets but occasionally open windows for retail investors to take money out — is a misnomer, Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz told Semafor’s Liz Hoffman at Abu Dhabi Finance Week. “The industry would behoove itself to call [it] ‘sometimes not liquid at all.’”

Less catchy on a prospectus, but a more accurate description of Wall Street’s latest gold rush: Taking the funds they’ve offered for decades to pensions, endowments, and governments — investors with the patience to ride out market cycles — and pitching them to individuals.

In the process, firms like Carlyle and Blackstone have added features to provide occasional but incomplete liquidity. Most funds allow investors to redeem quarterly but cap the total outflows at around 5% to avoid being forced sellers of illiquid assets — a recipe for losses. In a true run for the exits, it could take investors five years to get their money back and risk cascading firesales.