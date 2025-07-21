Goldman has hit a growth wall. It has two businesses — asset management and a Wall Street trading and dealmaking arm — that, if left alone, will grow with the global economy but no faster. That leaves acquisitions, and with a sky-high stock price and seemingly friendlier regulators in Washington, it’s a logical time to go hunting. Transformative M&A can also cement CEOs’ legacies, something likely on the mind of Solomon, who is seven years into the job and has Waldron waiting in the wings.

Solomon’s challenge as he contemplates takeovers is that Goldman has a lousy track record. Despite a peerless reputation advising others on deals, the firm has done few itself, none particularly memorable or transformative. Its biggest swing, the $6.5 billion acquisition of NYSE floor specialist Spear, Leeds & Kellogg in 2000, was a dud. Its acquisitions in consumer banking were at worst blunders and at best decent deals struck in pursuit of a doomed strategy. Wealth manager Ayco, bought in 2003, was profitable but not game-changing.

Its one clear winner was its 1981 purchase of J. Aron, which brought a leading commodities-trading business and a cadre of future leaders including Blankfein and Gary Cohn. But even that was a culture clash — J. Aron’s traders were famously forced to use a separate elevator bank — that took years to pay off.

The kind of needle-moving deal Solomon needs now is made harder by Goldman’s insularity and its tendency to spit out outsiders like rejected organs. Solomon told analysts last week that “these are ‘people businesses,’” nodding to the cultural schisms that can trip up takeovers whose value depends on humans rather than, say, factories.

Solomon, a dealmaker by training, is itchy as the clock ticks down on his run. JPMorgan bought First Republic in 2023, Wells Fargo is finally out of the penalty box and able to grow, and Morgan Stanley — whose rivalry with Goldman is ancient and reflexive — has cemented itself as the best acquirer on Wall Street with a string of takeovers from Smith Barney to E*Trade. Envy is a powerful motivator, especially on Wall Street.

The holy grail for Goldman would be Fidelity, if Abigail Johnson, whose family controls the retirement and wealth-management giant, were keen to sell. In the meantime, it will buy where it can and guard against indigestion.





