Why Steve Witkoff’s sway is unshakable

President Donald Trump’s economic aides have resembled a team of rivals at times, but his foreign policy advisers are more like planets in orbit — with Steve Witkoff closest to the sun.

The real estate developer’s official title is special envoy for peace missions, growing a portfolio that initially reached only to the Middle East. He was an unusual choice, bringing far more experience in corporate boardrooms than in formal diplomacy. But Witkoff has a superpower that even his skeptics see as critical: connection to Trump.

“Witkoff is like [Trump’s] best friend,” Robert O’Brien, the president’s former national security adviser, told Semafor. “No one in a foreign ministry or royal palace or presidential administration or prime minister’s office is thinking, ‘Is this guy speaking for the president or can he get a hold of Trump?’ When he says he is speaking for Trump, people know he’s speaking for Trump.”

That clout helped Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, clinch this year’s fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. In the early months of Trump’s second term, one State Department official even remarked that some inside the department viewed Witkoff as having more sway over US foreign policy than Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

But the special envoy has sparked some controversy along the way, most recently with his involvement in a draft proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that was criticized for favoring Moscow.

European officials, and Russia hawks on Capitol Hill, would prefer to see Rubio (and only Rubio) take control of the still-ongoing talks to end Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Some of them, like Pennsylvania GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, have said so openly.

Those looking for palpable friction on Trump’s foreign policy team, however, will likely stay disappointed. People who know both Witkoff and Rubio insist they are real friends in an administration that’s no stranger to infighting.

“They have a genuinely good relationship; they talk a lot,” said a senior Trump administration official, who dismissed initial talk of Witkoff eclipsing Rubio as “griping … from people who wish they were closer to the Oval Office” and who were uncertain on their own roles early on.

Rubio, in a statement to Semafor, said “it’s a privilege to call Steve a colleague and a friend,” characterizing him as “the kind of innovative thinker our government needs; and our country is better off because of his willingness to serve.”

Witkoff’s centrality to talks to end the war in Ukraine stems in large part from his longtime relationship with Trump — one “that was formed on the golf course,” quipped Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham described Witkoff and Rubio as a “really good team,” saying that the former is “a good business guy, he’s a quick learner, he understands what he doesn’t know.”

Witkoff’s help sealing the Gaza deal justified the president’s decision to tap him for the broader envoy portfolio, a White House official said.

His “untraditional background as a dealmaker,” the official added, helped the US ink the Gaza ceasefire.

O’Brien described Witkoff’s closeness to Trump as bringing foreign policy “bona fides that no one, outside of maybe Jared or Marco, [has].”

So when he speaks, foreign leaders listen.