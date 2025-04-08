‘Team tariff’ vs ‘team econ’: Trump’s top advisers at odds as markets shake

President Donald Trump’s economic advisers are becoming a team of rivals when it comes to advancing his market-breaking tariffs.

Ask Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, and National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett about negotiating on tariffs, for example — and you’ll hear four different answers.

After Lutnick insisted on CNN that Trump is “not going to back off,” Navarro argued in the Financial Times that “this is not a negotiation.” Shortly after that, Bessent announced on X that he would “open negotiations” with Japan and Hassett told Fox News that advisers would “present a plan for Trump” on negotiating tariffs.

The mixed messages point to fundamental disagreements within the administration about how to address trade deficits, according to more than a dozen lawmakers, lobbyists and analysts interviewed for this story. Trump’s advisers sound united behind the spirit of his trade agenda but far less aligned on its execution — differences driven by both personality and ideology.

“It’s something that we’ve never had a discussion about before, in terms of: ‘Here’s a policy, let’s theorize about it — and then let’s try it and see what works.’ And that’s where we are. We’re at the try-it phase,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Semafor.

The results of such a unique experiment in economic policymaking are unsettling investors and sparking quiet frustration among congressional Republicans who now have to defend the tariffs to voters and businesses. While some lawmakers and CEOs may look for advice from one economic adviser over another, the internal discord indicates that Trump is the only reliable narrator of his next moves on tariffs.

Ed Mills, a Washington policy analyst at Raymond James, described the dynamic within the administration as a tug-of-war between “team tariff,” which includes Lutnick, Navarro, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and “team econ,” a label for the more market-sensitive advisers like Bessent and Hassett.

“It’s exceptionally clear that team tariff is winning right now,” Mills said.

Standing on the outside of that dynamic, albeit with considerable influence, is Elon Musk. The billionaire Trump ally has made clear he disagrees with the tariffs and labeled Navarro “a moron” who is “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

It’s enough to drive Republican lawmakers to distraction, sometimes in public. Republican senators pressed Greer at a Thursday hearing about who, specifically, was playing point on tariffs for the administration.

“Whose throat do I get to choke if this proves to be wrong?” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., asked Greer on Tuesday, questioning what he described as a potentially overbroad approach to the tariffs. “I wish you well, but I am skeptical,” Tillis said later, before tempering his vivid rhetoric on the Senate floor.

“Trying to get everyone on the same effing page would be great,” one House Republican, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the tariff rollout, told Semafor. “I’m good picking a lane — but pick an effing lane.”

The White House sees advisers’ dueling opinions as part of a reasonable process, as one official said. This official added that it’s not problematic or viewed as inconsistent for people within the administration to emphasize different things.



Or as Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran put it to reporters on Monday: “There are conflicting narratives because everyone’s got an opinion.”