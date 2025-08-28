Ambassador Gor: Trump’s hiring chief on fast track to India

Sergio Gor may be a contentious figure in some corners of President Donald Trump’s world, but his path to a US ambassadorship in India is looking smooth.

Trump’s director of presidential personnel doesn’t have formal diplomatic experience and made high-profile enemies — Elon Musk among them — as he vetted candidates to join the administration.

Then there’s the prospect that Democrats could use the confirmation process and its required background investigation to raise questions about Gor. The New York Post reported in June that he had yet to submit paperwork for a security clearance as he led the screening of thousands of potential hires, though the White House pushed back on the allegations at the time. Other questions have swirled around whether his birthplace is Malta or the then-USSR.

But none of that is likely to amount to much. When Semafor inquired about Gor’s confirmation prospects, a flood of occasionally unsolicited positive comments came in.

AD

“I have known Sergio Gor for many years from his time in the US Senate, and now working with him daily in the White House. I am confident he will make an exceptional Ambassador,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

David Warrington, White House counsel, confirmed to Semafor that “Mr. Gor is fully compliant with all applicable ethical and legal obligations,” adding: “His SF-86 form has been completed, and his security clearance is active; any insinuation otherwise would be completely false.”

And whatever Gor’s missing in the realm of formal foreign relations chops, he appears to make up for in a crucial ambassadorial attribute, clout with the president — not to mention the Republican senators who will run his confirmation.

AD

“He’s super trusted,” a White House official told Semafor. “He’s known the president for a very long time.”

One person close to the situation downplayed the notion of needing traditional on-paper diplomatic qualifications: “Diplomatic experience is fake in this day and age. Candidly, it’s just not real. This is much more about being good at negotiation and high-stakes deal-making.”

Gor’s proximity to Trump is a positive for New Delhi amid strained relations with the US over the last several months. Beyond that, he has traveled extensively — including with White House delegations and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — and has already been on the ground in parts of the region he’ll now be focused on.

India is excited at the idea of garnering an ambassador with a direct line to Trump, according to a person familiar with the nation’s political ecosystem. This person said Gor’s position inside the administration is seen as bringing “a set of relationships into play” in the administration, starting with Trump.

AD

“The president is supremely most important, so anybody who is in his innermost circle, has walk-in privileges, can access him anytime, naturally, would make him a special person in that respect on the Indian side,” the person said, suggesting that Gor gives India the opportunity to “progress to the next level” in a relationship with the US that’s been “quite stretched out in terms of its variables, in terms of the areas of cooperation.”

Multiple people interviewed about Gor said that he’s long wanted a role like the ambassadorship to India, and that his move comes after he’s handled a huge hiring burden for the administration.