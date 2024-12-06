US job growth jumps back in November

The US economy added 227,000 nonfarm jobs in November, more than six times that of the previous month, which was weighed down by the effects of two hurricanes and Boeing’s labor union strike, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The report signals a recovery in the jobs market after a bleak October, but not one that outpaces growth in the months prior.

The number of jobs added to the economy beat economists’ expected count of 207,500, according to FactSet. Unemployment ticked up to 4.2%, slightly higher than the anticipated 4.1% where it has hovered since September.