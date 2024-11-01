US posts weakest jobs report of the Biden presidency as election looms

Job growth in the US slowed dramatically last month, with the world’s largest economy adding just 12,000 positions in October, owing to the effects of two hurricanes and a labor strike.

Friday’s jobs report marks the weakest of Biden’s presidency, severely underperforming economists’ expectations of a 100,000 gain, according to the Wall Street Journal.

With the presidential election four days away, it comes at an inopportune time for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who remains less trusted on the economy than her Republican rival Donald Trump.

The jobs data was heavily impacted by hurricanes in the southeastern US which left thousands out of work, and by a large-scale strike by Boeing employees.

Overall unemployment remained at 4.1%, and the Federal Reserve is still expected to lower interest rates further next week.