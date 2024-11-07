Federal Reserve lowers benchmark lending rate in second cut of the year

The US Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate Thursday, its second rate cut as the bank tries to steer the economy to a soft landing. The central bank cut the federal funds rate by a quarter of a point, as economists and traders had expected, to a 4.5-4.75% target range.

The cut came just days after Donald Trump won the presidential election. The president-elect had previously mooted taking more of an active role in the central bank’s decisions, which economists have cautioned would erode the Fed’s independence and potentially negatively impact monetary policy.

“In the near term, the election will have no effect on our policy decisions,” Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference Thursday. “We don’t know what the timing and substance of any policy changes will be. We therefore don’t know what the effects on the economy would be — specifically, whether and to what extent those policies would matter for the achievement of our goal variables: maximum employment and price stability. We don’t guess, we don’t speculate, and we don’t assume.”