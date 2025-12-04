Exclusive / Top Manhattan prosecutor vows to grow fraud team as Trump reshapes DOJ

“The defense bar shouldn’t worry about the breadline,” was Manhattan US Attorney Jay Clayton’s response when Semafor channeled concerns bubbling among New York’s white-collar lawyers that federal prosecutors would be too distracted by President Donald Trump’s immigration and drug agenda to focus on financial fraud. “We’re going to increase the size of our white-collar group… let those folks know they can still pay for college,” Clayton said at Semafor’s The Ledger event Tuesday.

The Southern District of New York has operated somewhat apart from the Justice Department’s headquarters, with a long leash to tackle crimes in its own backyard. Clayton has balanced that bread-and-butter, including an indictment of 777 Partners executives this fall in a story we’ve been tracking for a while, with White House priorities like fentanyl and the sticky responsibility for overseeing the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.