Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Exclusive / 777 co-founder Josh Wander faces fraud charges

Liz Hoffman
Liz Hoffman
Business & Finance editor
Oct 17, 2025, 10:57pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Bundesliga, Hertha BSC press conference on the entry of the new investor 777 Partners. Josh Wander, CEO 777 Partners, speaks to the audience.
Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty

US prosecutors unveiled criminal fraud charges against the co-founder of 777 Partners, an investment firm that tapped into Wall Street’s river of insurance money to back risky deals.

Semafor previously reported that Josh Wander was under criminal investigation by the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan, which on Thursday accused him of bilking investors out of $500 million by double-pledging collateral and photoshopping financial statements.

Miami-based 777 came seemingly out of nowhere in 2023 to bid for one of the most prestigious (and financially troubled) soccer teams in England, Everton. The source of its money was opaque, always a red flag on Wall Street. Semafor traced it to a pair of US life insurers that had funneled policyholders’ cash to 777’s Bermudan reinsurer, which invested it into sports teams, airplanes, a payday lender, and a failing budget airline, among other bets generally unsuited for insurance guarantees.

Wander is accused of lying to lenders and investors, not policyholders, but the case is likely to focus more attention on Wall Street’s insurance push. “This is a business dispute dressed up as a criminal case,” a lawyer for Wander told Semafor. “We look forward to setting the record straight.”

AD