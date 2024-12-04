Trump’s transition running into early problems

Donald Trump’s second transition was supposed to be different than the first, designed to be “orderly” by advisers who have more eager congressional Republican allies this time around.

Yet the consistent chaos and confusion that defined Trump’s first administration are already descending on Washington.

Trump may lose his second major Cabinet nominee in a matter of weeks, as Army veteran and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth faces draining allegations about his personal life and workplace record. That’s on top of a lower-ranked nominee’s sudden withdrawal, Republican clashes over how to structure their legislative agenda next year — and the awkward spillover of private Mar-a-Lago drama via an internal investigation into Trump confidant Boris Epshteyn.

The new administration’s problems on the Hill aren’t going anywhere, either. Questions still abound about whether Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can get confirmed after Hegseth’s rocky start and the withdrawal of ex-attorney general pick Matt Gaetz. Republican lawmakers warned that the Trump team’s month-long delay in approval of Justice Department vetting for its nominees is making things all the more difficult.

“It puts them a little bit behind,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told Semafor. “Some things could have been resolved or fully understood before [nominees’] names were even floated to the public, and that just avoids some of the buzz that you’re seeing right now.”

At the moment the biggest hurdle is in front of Hegseth, who defiantly told reporters Wednesday that he spoke to Trump and asserted “we’re not going anywhere.” Even so, Republican senators are astir over whether he can hang on, as Trump insiders float alternatives who include Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Mike Waltz, Elbridge Colby, and GOP Sens. Joni Ernst and Bill Hagerty.

“I suspect they have possible backup plans. I don’t imagine Pete Hegseth was the only person they were thinking about,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who added that “I’m willing to give him a shot.”

But it’s not just more establishment-aligned Republican senators getting in the way of Trump’s picks. Chad Chronister, tapped to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, stepped aside on Tuesday evening following intense backlash from a number of conservatives over past moves that included enforcement of pandemic-era rules. Trump said Wednesday that he pulled Chronister because he “did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters.”

On top of the Republican war brewing over how to prioritize tax reform and border security in 2025, party lawmakers are walking on eggshells over potential Elon Musk-funded primary threats if they get crosswise with Trump.