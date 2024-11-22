Republicans’ Cabinet conundrum: Rebellious senators could face Trump-backed challenges

Senate Republicans have a new headache as they weigh Donald Trump’s more divisive Cabinet picks: Their prospects in 2026 rest on defending incumbents — and those same incumbents could face primary threats from the right if they don’t vote yes.

Republicans haven’t even officially taken the majority yet, but intraparty protection is already on their minds. And as speculation mounts that a handful of Republicans might withhold votes from Trump nominees, senators are keenly aware that many of the potential rebels against the president-elect are also up for re-election in two years.

So any GOP senators who might consider crossing Trump — whether they’re leadership allies or known for their independent streaks — could risk his wrath at a time when MAGA-aligned groups are particularly inclined to threaten a primary.

Depending on how the next year goes, as many as 10 Republican senators could face challenges from the right (whether they’re Trump-backed or not). Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal as Trump’s attorney general nominee relieves some pressure by sparing them a vote on the most polarizing pick, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard remain potential flashpoints.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said of the potential primary threat: “If you’re afraid of elections, you’re in the wrong line of business.”

“We need to be respectful of the president’s prerogative to nominate his people and to have this team,” Cornyn told Semafor. “But it’s our job to vet them. Both so the public can have confidence in them, and also so the president can learn things that he may not know about that would be potentially embarrassing for him and his administration.”

Trump allies are already floating the idea of primary battles with GOP senators who defy the president-elect. Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser whose War Room show is influential on the right, told Semafor that “Republican senators [who] vote against President Trump’s nominees are signing their political death warrants.”

Even so, those same GOP senators could benefit with swing voters in general elections by not marching in lockstep with Trump or his picks. The most obvious in that group is Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a ticket-splitting veteran who says she will treat Trump’s nominees the same way she’s treated them under past presidents, vowing deference but rigorous vetting.

“We’re going to protect the majority. That’s what enables us to do all the things that we want to get done on the Trump agenda,” Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the incoming GOP leader, told Semafor. “Hopefully we’ll figure a path forward on [nominees] that enables the president to be successful and implement his agenda and set ourselves up for success in 2026.”

The 2026 Senate map has plenty of GOP incumbents who are already girding for challenges from the right, like Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, not to mention Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Cassidy will have to vote twice on Kennedy’s nomination, once in committee and on the floor, while overseeing a courtesy hearing. And he’s already making his pitch for re-election as a number of Republicans, including state treasurer John Fleming, are weighing bids for his seat.

“I’ve not announced. But I’m continuing to raise money and I have more cash on hand than any incumbent senator’s had running for re-election in Louisiana,” Cassidy told Semafor, referring to a nearly $6 million war chest.

With Trump, Cassidy added: “I expect a good working relationship. I voted with him about 90% of the time last time, provided a lot of his policy initiatives on health care. I anticipate the same thing this time.”