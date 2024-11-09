Inside the surprisingly ‘orderly’ Trump transition

The center of the US political universe is now Palm Beach, Florida, where conservatives in and out of government are flocking to Mar-a-Lago to see and be seen by Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.

Led by co-chairs Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, Trump’s transition operation has quietly prepared for a few months now, even as the superstitious former president shied away from direct involvement. Now that he’s president-elect, his team is bombarded with calls and aspiring advisers are booking flights to Florida in the hopes of getting face time.

Conversations with a half-dozen people inside Trumpworld reveal broad agreement that his second transition is more disciplined than his first term’s. One Trump adviser described it as “a very orderly operation.”

The details of that order, however, vary depending on the Trump administration position that’s being discussed. Lutnick and McMahon have tapped specific Trump world players to put forward names and vet possible appointees for different jobs over the last two and a half months, according to two people who described the inner workings of the operation. Among the people weighing in are Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, donor and financier Omeed Malik, and Elon Musk, whom Semafor is told has sat in on a few recent transition meetings.

Trump and his team are particularly focused on several top positions, including but not limited to secretary of state, CIA director, attorney general, and treasury secretary. He’s closer to a pick for some posts than others: Trump is homing in on a choice for secretary of state, two people familiar with the discussions told Semafor. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is seen as a top contender, as is former Trump national intelligence director Richard Grenell and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

There’s been some mud slinging around Trump’s team as he nears a decision: Rubio’s opponents have privately argued that he’s too much of an establishment “neocon” to be involved in an incoming Trump administration, while his allies argue Grenell could have a hard time getting confirmed given his occasionally antagonistic online persona (although that’s something Trump historically respects).