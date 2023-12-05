There’s no ‘plan B’ if Congress can’t pass more Ukraine aid

U.S. and European officials are warning that there won’t be any fallback option to fill the void if Congress fails to approve another batch of military aid for Ukraine.

On Monday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that the U.S. does not have a “plan B” to help Kyiv should funding lapse at the end of this year. “There’s not a magical pot of money out there that we can go dip into that we have been hiding off in the corner,” he said.

While Ukraine would still be able to rely on support from its European allies, the rest of NATO lacks the resources to fill the void if U.S. aid were to vanish.

“European countries will continue in what they have been doing, but the U.S. support as such is almost impossible to replace,” one senior European official told Semafor. Another European official characterized the challenge as a “capacity gap,” noting other countries could not immediately match U.S. military industrial power to produce weapons — which is already straining to meet demand.

The U.S. is the largest single provider of military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. Some Republicans have suggested that Europe needs to spend more to help Kyiv fight Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Germany last month signaled plans to double military aid for Ukraine next year, which former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor surmised was partly a reaction to “concern about the United States being able to continue to provide weapons.” But Taylor, who has been a vocal proponent for the U.S. passing more assistance, agreed that Europe couldn’t fill the immediate void created if American support falters.

“Just as a matter of existing capabilities and existing stockpiles and existing military industrial capabilities, the Europeans will take years to come up to the level that the Americans are at right now,” he said.

Officials are already lobbying NATO and non-NATO countries behind the scenes to examine what weapons they have in stocks and to ramp up help, “ongoing and longstanding” work that would likely accelerate if U.S. aid were to lapse, a European diplomat said.