White House pushes for funding for Ukraine by year end

The White House issued an urgent plea to Capitol Hill for action on Ukraine assistance, warning in a new letter that the U.S. will run out of military aid for Kyiv by the end of the year.

“There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment,” White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young wrote to congressional leadership. “We are out of money — and nearly out of time.”

Young wrote that allowing U.S. aid to Ukraine to lapse “will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories.”

AD

The White House had asked Congress to approve over $60 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, as part of a larger national security package that also includes security aid for Israel and funding for border security.