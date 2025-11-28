Nigeria declares security emergency and names diplomats amid US tensions

Tinubu is mired in his deepest crisis since taking office in May 2023. Widespread insecurity — long a major source of discontent at home — has now taken on an international dimension with the Trump administration’s threats, damaging Abuja’s relations with Washington.

The White House’s sudden interest in Nigerian insecurity may be new, but the underlying problems are not. Mass abductions have plagued Nigeria’s northern states over the last decade, since the 2014 kidnap of nearly 300 schoolgirls in the northeastern town of Chibok sparked copycat attacks. Since then, kidnap-for-ransom has become endemic in much of the country, although it’s concentrated in northwestern states where marauding criminal gangs terrorize communities that lack protection from security forces. The government inherited a dire security situation from the previous administration, but Tinubu failed to take steps to tackle the problem.

The roots of the international dimension to this crisis, meanwhile, lie in Tinubu’s failure to fill key ambassadorial posts after hollowing out the diplomatic service shortly after he came to power. For the last two years, Nigeria’s government has lacked respected officials acting as its eyes and ears overseas, advocating for Abuja through backchannels. It meant there was nobody in Washington to counter the claims of Christian persecution.

Tinubu is finally trying to put out these fires — but he faces more challenges ahead. The plan to add thousands of police officers and deploy more soldiers is a practical step, but that increased presence will need to be matched by funding. For years, Nigerian soldiers have recounted stories of being outgunned by militants and criminal gangs. Troops have long complained of being underpaid and lacking modern weapons. Add to that the fact that Nigeria’s armed forces are adjusting to leadership changes announced a few weeks ago, and it’s clear that any increased deployments will take time to be rolled out.

The diplomats will also need to have an impact. The nominees must first be screened by Nigerian lawmakers before they are approved. And, assuming they get the go-ahead, it would take several months — and maybe years — to build meaningful relationships. For weeks, Nigeria’s government has been under pressure to respond to the White House’s accusations, and its pushback has so far been restricted to conversations in Abuja between the foreign ministry and presidency.

Tinubu has finally taken steps in the right direction but he’ll need time.