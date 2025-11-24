School abductions magnify Nigeria’s security crisis

Nigeria is scrambling to tackle a resurgent security crisis involving the mass abduction of schoolchildren as claims of Christian persecution have become the focus of US bilateral relations with Africa’s largest democracy.

Gunmen abducted hundreds of students from two schools 300 miles apart within three days last week, including more than 300 students from a Catholic school and at least 25 from an all-girls school. Kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs have become common in much of northern Nigeria in recent years. Nigeria’s education ministry temporarily closed nearly half of all federal government-owned high schools to prevent further attacks. Katsina, a northern state where gunmen kidnapped more than 300 students five years ago, also suspended classes at its schools.

The new wave of kidnappings comes amid Washington’s proposed use of sanctions and military threats to force a response to claims that Christians are the target of violent attacks — a view circulated for years in Washington within fringe conservative circles that largely fell on deaf ears but has gained credence in the Trump administration and could lead to punitive measures against Abuja.

The mass abduction at the Catholic school took place a day after a hearing on Nigeria by the US House of Representatives committee on foreign affairs. Jonathan Pratt, the State Department’s senior official for African affairs, said the administration was considering actions that would “incentivize and compel the Nigerian government to better protect Christian communities and improve religious freedom.” The plans could include sanctions “as well as possible Department of War engagement on counter-terrrorism and other efforts to protect religious communities,” Pratt said.

“I think Nigeria’s a disgrace,” US President Donald Trump, who redesignated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” in October after first doing so in 2020, told Fox News on Friday. “It’s a genocide and I’m really angry about it.” Nigerian officials have repeatedly rejected Trump’s claim of genocide.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, after an emergency meeting with security chiefs on Sunday evening, said the government will recruit 30,000 new officers to tackle gangs that carry out mass kidnappings.