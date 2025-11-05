Nigeria scrambles for US influence without ambassador or lobbyists

Nigeria’s lack of senior diplomatic presence in Washington under President Bola Tinubu, and an absence of lobbyist support, has left it vulnerable to US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action over alleged Christian persecution in Africa’s most populous country.

Abuja is scrambling to appoint an ambassador to the US after two years without one. The move is part of a broader push by Abuja to appoint ambassadors to missions abroad this month. Regulatory filings examined by Semafor showed the Nigerian government has had little to no lobbyist representation in Washington since Tinubu took office in 2023. Instead, Nigeria has been outspent in Washington by Biafra separatist groups who, according to filings, have focused on raising the issue of “Christian killings” on Capitol Hill to chime with a long-running narrative of conservative Christian circles.

One long-time Washington lawyer who has worked with African governments described Nigeria’s lack of senior representation or lobbyists in Trump’s first year as “shocking.”

Cameron Hudson, a former White House Africa director, said that lobbyists could have given the Tinubu administration a better read of the situation in Washington. “This is not an era to be casual about your diplomacy in Washington,” he said.